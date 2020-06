BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County had issued $4.38 million as of Tuesday morning through its small business forgivable loan program, Kern Recovers.

The $25 million program, which started accepting applications in late May, seeks to provide relief to small businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19. It is funded as part of the $157 million in CARES Act funding that the county received from the federal government.

To learn more about the program, click here.