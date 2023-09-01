BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After Tropical Storm Hilary drowned Kern County, local farms were left with a multi-million shortage of grapes.

“We’re noticing that our reds, especially, with the sugar, they seem to not hold well with the rain,” Rebecca Christian, Laut Farms Controller, said. “So we are putting a lot more fertilizers on, and the chemicals to treating, to keep the fungicides down.”

With only around 30% of the crop harvested before the hurricane hit, the California Table Grape Growers estimate 25 million boxes lost to Hilary. Something not seen since 1994.

As for harvesters, although they get paid a bit more per box, it still doesn’t make up for the damage.

Martin Ayala explains harvesters are paid per box of grapes and having to cut so many that are rotten, means more time wasted cutting grapes, while fewer boxes are produced and more time is spent in the field trying to make up for for it.

Fidencio Arreguin shows even some bunches of grapes have to be completely discarded, which is something not normal in their day-to-day life.

The California Table Grape Commission says retailers are expecting to have delays in getting grapes on the shelves.

For Laut Farms what’s next is trying to fulfill the orders they already had, plus a message for everyone at home.

“There maybe will not be so many choices, so they better grab the grapes they can,” Rebecca Christian said.

Table grape season ends for Laut Farms in 8 weeks and that’s when they expect to know the total losses.

For now, farmers expect to not get any more rain and will play it by ear for the next few weeks.