BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to fully contain a brush fire burning off Interstate 5 in Lebec.

CAL Fire says the Bear Fire has burned 50 acres off Interstate 5 and Bear Trap Road. The fire was first reported at around 1:15 p.m.

Southbound traffic along I-5 is slow in the area and is backed up from Fort Tejon to Grapevine Road. Expect delays.

We will update this story as we learn more information.