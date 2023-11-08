BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department extinguished a fire in the second story of an uninhabited apartment building in the Oildale area Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called out to a fire in an apartment in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue around 7:37 p.m.

Fire officials say to reach the fire, crews needed to extend lines past a house in the front and upstairs into the apartment.

Fire crews had a quick knockdown on the fire.

Fire officials say the apartment was uninhabited and the cause of the fire is under investigation.