BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is at the scene of a 916-acre brush fire off of Round Mountain Road north of Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported around 2:32 p.m. A hard closure will be in effect between South Granite Road and Kern River Avenue.

KCFD Captain Andrew Freeborn told 17 News the fire is in a rural area and not threatening any structures.

This fire is being called the ‘East Fire,’ according to fire officials.

This is a developing story.