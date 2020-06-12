Kern firefighters assist Ventura County crews as Lime Fire burns nearly 900 acres

(KTLA/KGET) — A brush fire burning in the Lake Piru area has charred nearly 900 acres as hundreds of firefighters continued to work toward containment in hot and dry conditions, Ventura officials said Friday. Local officials say more than two dozen Kern County firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

As of an 8 a.m. update, the Lime Fire had burned 898 acres, nearly doubling in size since the day before, and was 30% contained, the Ventura County Fire Department reported. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in a remote area of Piru, near Lime Canyon, amid sweltering heat.

“Fire personnel continue to build and improve containment lines around the fire,” officials said in Friday’s incident information.

Twenty-five structures were threatened by the blaze and the Piru Campground was evacuated. Two people also suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, evacuation orders for Piru Canyon Road, from Orchard Street to Lake Piru, remained in place, officials said.

Only residents with photo ID that reside in the area, as well as ranch employees, will be allowed access.