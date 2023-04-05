BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Fire Safe Council will hold another webinar on wildfire preparedness later in the month featuring a well-known fire prevention expert, according to a release by the council.

Chris Sergieff, the fire prevention technician at the Los Padres National Forest, will be featured in the next webinar to help residents of Kern County be safe and prepared for when wildfires erupt in local forests and mountain areas, the release said.

The Kern Safe Fire webinar will take place on April 25 at 5 p.m. over Zoom.

Click here to find out more and sign up for the webinar.