BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Fire Safe Council will hold another webinar this month focusing on the important role the American Red Cross plays in helping the community prepare for disasters, according to a news release.

The latest webinar will feature Tom Crowe, Disaster cycle services volunteer to discuss Red Cross services and their tips on how to prepare for forest disasters, the release says.

The webinar will take place May 23 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

Click here to find out more and sign up for the webinar.