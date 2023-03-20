BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is assuring residents that it will continue to survey areas hardest hit by the storm for how much damage has been done in order to clear safety hazards for residents of affected areas, according to a news release.

KCFD crews were able to restore affected flood-prone areas and potential landslide areas north of Poso Creek and they are currently working with state geologists and engineers to restore those affected areas back to pre-storm conditions, the release says.

Kern County could see another storm bringing in high levels of rain and snow this week beginning Tuesday evening, thus the fire department reminds residents to examine their preparedness for emergencies, sign up for emergency notifications and heed warnings from emergency officials.

For flood safety resources, click here.