BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern’s brutal storms have caused millions of dollars in damages to our farmlands. That ripple effect is expected to reach throughout the entire state.

Local experts estimate those around the state will see the effects of these damages by the rise in food costs at the grocery store.

“During January, February, and March of this year we received more rainfall in areas of Kern County compared to the same three months over the past three years, ” Cerise Montanio the deputy director for the Kern County Department of Agriculture said. “So that’s a lot of rain.”

President Biden has declared a Major Disaster Declaration for counties around California, including Kern County.

That means the county can get federal disaster assistance and recovery programs which include aid like housing, food and medical support. Something Kern desperately needs with the estimated $65 million in damages to our farmlands.

“Our initial estimates were over 20 thousand acres damaged due to flooding and rain,” Montanio said. “Many commodities were affected. Primarily our field crops such as wheat, alfalfa, oat and rye. Carrots included.”

Kern’s permanent food crops were severely damaged too.

“Kern County has very large number of tree fruit and grapes. Lots of our almonds, pistachios, grapes, pomegranates had some damage,” Montanio said.

These crops don’t just affect farmers. They affect you and the amount you’re going to pay at the store. Here’s why.

“The field crops that I mentioned alfalfa, wheat, hay. Those crops are used to feed livestock. If we’re looking at a dairy the grower grows those commodities to feed his animals. Well animals have to eat. You can’t just say, ‘we’ll go without that,'” Montanio said. “So it’s a supply and demand issue. The supply is not there so the demand is going to be greater and with that comes greater prices and if the dairymen are having to pay more for those commodities to feed their animals then it’s likely the consumer will get those costs get passed onto them as well. So we could see increases in dairy products in the grocery store. Milk, cheese, things like that. We just don’t know what the impacts will be yet.”

If you’re a farmer and your land has been damaged by recent storms, you need to let the government know because they can help.

You can reach out the Kern County Department of Agriculture by calling (661) 868-6300.