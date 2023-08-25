BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Families shared their stories with the Medical Board of California of their experience of medical negligence which ultimately resulted in a traumatic pregnancy for themselves or the death of a loved one.

“She never got a chance to hold her baby, this was totally preventable,” said Michael Mack who lost his cousin during childbirth.

Monica De La Rosa, who lost her daughter during childbirth said, “He [her grandson] will never know his mother’s touch, he will never feel his mother’s touch, we are a family trying to pick up the pieces.”

Monique Himes, who lost her grandson and his mother said, “On that day we did not just lose a mother, we lost a mother and a baby.”

Some even brought the remains of their child with them, showing doctors what they now have to live with.

“This is absolutely preventable, she should be here, should she have had the right […] It’s got to stop because you will have another, you will have another mother sitting here saying the same story unless you make changes,” said Tracy Dominguez who lost her daughter and grandson.

As maternal mortality rates continue to increase in Kern County, Latina and African-American women remain disproportionately impacted.

Advocates asked the board to not only address the crisis but implement reform in the health care system. One advocate said to the board, “There is something wrong here, we can’t let the repeat offenders get away with it.”

“It’s sad all the way around, it’s sad that we’re in a club that nobody wants to be in and that’s losing our children,” said De La Rosa.

With each who spoke, hoping their stories would resonate with the board enough that more in Kern and statewide would not have to share in the same grief.

“It’s so overwhelming I’m actually being set back emotionally […] But I can’t give up because other families are going to lose their lives if I quit on their watch so it’s really about doing the work so other people can be saved,” said Mack.