BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Families Against Crime, formerly the Bakersfield 3 Charity, has presented a check to the Kern Secret Witness Program for $24,000.

The money was raised from the non-profit’s Fore Three Golf Tournament that was held last month.

Kern Families Against Crime’s goal is to help other families seeking justice and to give law enforcement another tool to help solve cases.

Cheryl Holsonbake with Kern Families Against Crime talked about how much the secret witness line meant to her.

“From a family’s perspective, it meant so much to us to have rewards for our kids and their cases and I have really always wanted that for the next family themselves in this situation,” Holsonbake said.

Kern Families Against Crime urges anyone in Kern County to do what’s right and call the Kern Secret Witness Program by dialing 322-4040.

The secret witness line can be used by anyone in Kern County, and you can also remain anonymous if you wish.