BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern dipped slightly in July from the month before, according to the state Employment Development Department.

July’s estimated unemployment rate was 10.7 percent, down from 10.9 percent in June, according to an EDD news release. In July 2020, the rate was 15.2 percent.

The state unemployment rate for July was 7.9 percent, and the national rate stood at 5.7 percent, the release said.