BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division is set to host its second hiring event for the Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday.

Kern election officials are seeking 100 people to serve as temporary Election Process Aides. The event is aimed at qualified candidates who are interested in playing a role in the democratic process.

There will be on-the-spot interviews at the event, according to election officials.

The position requires:

Must be 18 years old or older

Registered to vote in Kern County

Proficient in basic computer skills

Possess customer service skills

Have full availability

The hiring event is set for Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kern County’s administration building at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Click here for more details.