Kern District Attorney's office receives $220,000 grant to prosecute drunk drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A $220,259 grant will help the Kern County District Attorney's office better prosecute those who drive under the influence.

The money, from the California Office of Traffic Safety, will be used to start a vertical prosecution team.

The team will receive specialized training on DUI prosecution and will work on cases from arrest through sentencing. The unit is concerned especially with repeat offenders and those involved in fatal crashes.

DA Lisa Green said, "this grant continues the highly successful partnership with OTS, which provides us with the capability of handling highly complex DUI homicides and dangerous repeat offenders."

According to CHP, DUI crashes in Kern County caused 45 deaths and more than 600 serious injuries in 2015.

The DA's office and OTS together have prosecuted more than one thousand cases since 2010.

The team has been recognized by mothers against drunk driving and has been a resource for prosecutors across the state.

The team also aims to bring attention to drug-impaired driving--raising awareness that DUIs can include prescription medications and marijuana, as well.