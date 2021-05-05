Kern DHS: Direct deposit system that provides assistance to families with foster, adopted youth is down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The direct deposit system that provides assistance to foster and adopted youth and their families is currently down, according to the Kern County Department of Human Services.

The department said “it is aware of an issue” for families who receive direct deposit reimbursement as part of the Adoption Assistance and Kinship Guardianship Assistance programs that they are not receiving their payments.

Kern DHS said that it “is working diligently to fix the issue” and that it expects the problem to be resolved within the week.

“Please know that we are doing everything we can to ensure that each of you receive your scheduled payment,” the department said.

17 News reached out to Kern DHS after receiving several reports from members of the community. If you would like to speak about your experience, contact the newsroom by calling 661-283-1717 or emailing 17News@kget.com.