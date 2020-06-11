Kern Dance Alliance holding online free anti-racism discussion Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Dance Alliance is holding a free online anti-racism discussion through Zoom on Friday.

The class, titled Defining an Anti-Racist Learning Environment, will be held at noon. Public speaker and renowned ballerina Erica Lynette Edwards will be hosting the conversation.

“Although we can’t dismantle racism in one session, we can begin to define its foundation and explore how it affects the students we teach,” the KDA said in a news release. “We will learn to develop an anti-racist lens in our dance communities through discussion and application. This frame of reference will serve as the catalyst to provide exceptional dance education for black students.”

Edwards had a 15-year career as a ballerina at The Joffrey Ballet and has spent five years as the ballet’s community engagement director. She also founded Cultivating Better Tomorrows, a consulting company for dance organizations.

Friday’s event is part of KDA’s digital dance class series. To RSVP for the class, visit kerndance.org/classes.