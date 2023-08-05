BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A week-long program held by Kern Dance Alliance came to a close as they graduated their eighth class at Garces Memorial High School.

The ‘SHINE’ program is a rigorous math camp designed for middle school girls. The graduation ceremony was Aug. 4, at noon in the Garces Dance Studio. A total of 19 girls graduated on Friday.

The program incorporates dancing with math studies as well as a combined interest in the STEM field. ‘SHINE’ was taught by local high school teachers and young women in college who study mathematics while excelling in dance.

The graduation also featured a couple presentations and guest speakers representing the Chevron Women’s Employee Network.