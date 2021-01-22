Kern Dance Alliance announces unity classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Dance Alliance announced it is holding a series of classes through Zoom that promote unity.

The classes are being organized through a partnership with Cultivating Better Tomorrows, which promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in the performing arts community. The Moving Forward: 6 Engaging Lessons for Unity six-week series will started today and continues with classes every Friday at noon through Feb. 26.

The two-hour classes are free, but space is limited. RSVP here.

Topics include “Listening with Purpose, Compassion, and Empathy,” “More than Words,” and “Racial Equity: From Heroes Then to Action Now.”