Kern Dance Alliance announces ’12 Days of Giving’ campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Dance Alliance (KDA) announced a “12 Days of Giving” campaign on Tuesday aimed at keeping Kern County active and motivated during the holiday season.

KDA will announced a new gift giveaway for twelve days beginning on Tuesday. According to KDA, the gift giveaways will range from personal massager kits and portable dance bars to Hydroflasks and Starbucks gift cards.

Those interested in entering the giveaway can visit the KDA Instagram and KDA Facebooks accounts and comment their name under the “12 Days of Giving” post. Participants can also email info@kerndance.org with their name and the title of the gift they want to win. Winners will be announced after the campaign ends on Dec. 12.

According to KDA, the campaign also doubles as a fundraiser in which KDA hopes to raise $12,000 in 12 days. KDA says it is an all-volunteer organization, where every dollar raised is spent directly on

programs and services. Donations will support KDA programs.

Those interested in making a donation to the 12 Days of Giving campaign can do so at www.kerndance.org/GIVE.