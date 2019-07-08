Kern DA warns residents to be aware of illegal price gouging following earthquakes

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is warning residents to be aware of those attempting to profit from last week’s earthquakes through price gouging or charitable solicitation fraud.

Zimmer said in a news release Monday that California law generally prohibits businesses and individuals from raising prices for 30 days after an emergency declaration.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Kern County July 4 in connection to the earthquakes.

“Under Penal Code Section 396, it is illegal to charge a price for essential goods and services that is more than 10 percent higher than the price charged immediately before the emergency declaration, a practice commonly known as price gouging,” the release says.

The law applies to consumer food items, goods or services used for emergency cleanup, emergency supplies, medical supplies, home heating oil, building materials, housing transportation, freight, storage services, gasoline and other motor fuels.

Price gouging can be criminally prosecuted and carries up to a year in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Civil penalties can include penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, plus mandatory restitution.

Also, Zimmer is asking residents to be aware of unfamiliar people or organizations soliciting money in support of disaster victims. Only give money to charities and relief organizations with which you’re familiar and whose contact information can be verified, the release said.

“Kern County businesses historically have shown great restraint and compassion for those affected by disasters,” Zimmer said in the release. “For any who would give in to temptation to benefit from others’ misfortune, we will take price gouging and charitable solicitation fraud very seriously and will prosecute to the full extent of the law.”