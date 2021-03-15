Kern DA leading statewide coalition suing Brookdale nursing home chain for misrepresenting quality of care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is leading a statewide coalition that filed a lawsuit today against Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. alleging the company misrepresented its quality of care.

The lawsuit claims the company — which operates 10 skilled nursing facilities in California, including Brookdale Riverwalk in Bakersfield — ignored laws protecting patients’ safety when discharging them from a facility and that it gave false information to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid to boost its star rating.

CMS rates skilled nursing facilities on several quality measures on a scale of one to five stars, which are then posted to the CMS website. The goal of the rating system is to help consumers choose a quality facility.

The lawsuit alleges that Brookdale broke the law by over-reporting its nursing staff hours to CMS, which led to Brookdale being awarded undeserved four-and five-star ratings.

“Residents of skilled nursing facilities are often our mothers, our fathers and our grandparents who are facing challenging times in their lives,” Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer said. “Rules designed to protect nursing facility residents must be followed to ensure the dignity, respect, and compassion that residents deserve. When companies fail to comply with these rules, they create environments that subject the most vulnerable among us to unnecessary victimization, stress and even physical harm. This case seeks accountability for offenders and is a reminder to all skilled nursing facilities of the importance of following rules designed to ensure the protection of vulnerable residents.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Brookdale failed to properly notify its patients and families of transfers and discharges. Skilled nursing facilities are required to give notice of transfer or discharge at least 30 days in advance or as soon as practicable.

Brookdale failed to timely provide this required notice to its patients with a copy to the local ombudsmen and failed to properly prepare its patients for transfer or discharge, the lawsuit alleges.

As a result of these actions, the lawsuit says Brookdale endangered the health of its patients and left families scrambling to find other places to care for their loved ones.

“We are holding Brookdale accountable for artificially increasing its profits by cutting corners when transferring or discharging its patients,” Becerra said. “It lured individuals to its facilities through false promises about providing the highest quality care. We will ensure that they face consequences for violating the public’s trust.”

For the lawsuit, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office partnered with state District Attorney General Becerra and the district attorneys of Alameda, San Diego, and Santa Cruz Counties, as well as the Los Angeles city attorney.

17 News is reaching out to Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. for comment.