Kern courthouses to allow media and public to observe court proceedings subject to public health distancing requirements, other guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County courthouses will allow members of the media and the public to observe proceedings in-person as long as there is at least 6 feet between all court participants and those attending the hearing, and that they follow other health and safety guidelines.

An order issued Monday by Kern Presiding Judge Judith K. Dulcich acknowledged the Constitution generally holds courtroom proceedings must remain open to the public, but that the coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary to at times limit in-person access to proceedings.

“Accordingly,” the order says, “in-person access to court proceedings will be permitted for: persons who must appear in person at a hearing; persons who must appear in person to conduct official business with the court; and members of the press and public who wish to observe court proceedings, so long as they can do so consistent with public health physical distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines and standards.”

Anyone wishing to enter a Kern courthouse must wear a face covering. Judges may limit public access on a case-by-case basis depending on the space available.