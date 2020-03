BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s unemployment numbers in Kern County saw a jump from the previous reporting period according to state officials.

The Employment Development Department says the unemployment rate for Kern County in January was 8.6%. The rate is up from 7.1% in December, but remains lower than January 2019 which was at 9%.

For comparison, California’s unemployment rate was at 4.3% in January continuing historic low rates.