Kern County’s unemployment rate rises slightly to 11.1% in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate saw a small increase last month compared to February.

The county unemployment rate was 11.1% in March, up from a revised 10.9% in February, according to new data from the state Employment Development Department. The rate is slightly above the 11% the county had in March 2020.

The local unemployment rate is still higher than the state’s, which was 8.2% in March.

Kern County lost around 8,000 jobs in March, with most of the losses coming from the farming industry, according to the data. Several industries saw job gains, including the leisure and hospitality industry as well as the construction industry.