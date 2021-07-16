Kern County’s unemployment rate rises in June to 10.8%

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
unemployment rates-up_1555720834781.jpg.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate saw an increase last month compared to May. 

The county unemployment rate was 10.8% in June, up from a revised 10% in May, according to new data from the state Employment Development Department. The rate is below the 15.7% unemployment rate the county had in June 2020.

The local unemployment rate is still higher than the state’s, which was 8% in June. 

Kern County only gained around 1,900 jobs in June, with nearly all of the gains coming from the agriculture and transportation industries. Three industries lost at least 200 jobs: education, hospitality, and government services. The state added 73,500 new jobs in June.

“These are promising figures that represent paychecks for Californians, but we still have a long way to go and refuse to take anything for granted,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “The $100 billion California Comeback Plan makes investments right back into Californians, the biggest economic stimulus program in state history to bring us roaring back.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News