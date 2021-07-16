Kern County’s unemployment rate rises in June to 10.8%

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate saw an increase last month compared to May.

The county unemployment rate was 10.8% in June, up from a revised 10% in May, according to new data from the state Employment Development Department. The rate is below the 15.7% unemployment rate the county had in June 2020.

The local unemployment rate is still higher than the state’s, which was 8% in June.

Kern County only gained around 1,900 jobs in June, with nearly all of the gains coming from the agriculture and transportation industries. Three industries lost at least 200 jobs: education, hospitality, and government services. The state added 73,500 new jobs in June.

“These are promising figures that represent paychecks for Californians, but we still have a long way to go and refuse to take anything for granted,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “The $100 billion California Comeback Plan makes investments right back into Californians, the biggest economic stimulus program in state history to bring us roaring back.”