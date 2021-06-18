Kern County’s unemployment rate had small decline in May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate saw a small decline last month compared to April. 

The county unemployment rate was 10.1% in May, down from a revised 10.6% in April, according to new data from the state Employment Development Department. The rate is below the 16.9% unemployment rate the county had in May 2020.

The local unemployment rate is still higher than the state’s, which was 7.5% in May. 

Kern County gained 7,400 jobs in May, with nearly all of the gains coming from the agriculture industry. Statewide, more than 100,000 jobs were gained last month.

“Our health-centric approach has saved lives, resulting in one of the lowest case rates and the most vaccinations in the country – now, we’re leading the nation in health and economic outcomes,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We’ve regained more than half the jobs we lost over the past year, but there’s still a long way to go – that’s why we’re making historic investments in small business tax cuts and grants, tax rebates for two-thirds of California families and rent relief for those hardest hit by the pandemic.”

