BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When Bakersfield resident Nicole Villaruz was enjoying the blue tides of Maui, she didn’t expect to have to evacuate amid gray smoke and an orange sky lit by a wildfire.

“At 3:45 in the morning, Wednesday morning, was the announcement that the fires were close,” Villaruz said. “My husband and I looked at each other and said, let’s go.”

Villaruz had been vacationing with 23 other family members. She said the resort she was staying at had lost power early Tuesday morning and that her family struggled to get enough food until the evacuation.

“It was very reminiscent of pandemic times,” Villaruz said. “They were only letting a certain amount of people into the store, there were a limited amount of items you could buy.”

After a drive to the airport in pitch-black skies and flight delays, Villaruz said she, her husband, two children and mother made it back to Bakersfield early Thursday morning.

“Seeing my kids asleep on the couch was a very big sigh of relief,” she said.

But Villaruz said she’s worried about family members from whom she was separated. Two relatives slept in a rental car in a parking lot for the past two nights, while others are still trying to fly out.

“The first time I heard my sister-in-law’s voice was on the windy road to the airport, and I heard her voice, and she said thank god, you answered,” Villaruz said.

But former Bakersfield resident Chris Huston wasn’t so lucky.

Huston said the bar he worked at on the Lahaina Wharf fell to the flames, along with the town.

“They closed a lot of the businesses, and within three hours, the whole town was gone,” Huston said. “The fire started, and it happened so fast… “There’s nothing left. The businesses are gone. I have six people staying with me that lost their individual houses.”

But Huston said he’s more worried about those who are missing, including one of his best friends.

“There is some hope that the people who are missing just don’t have cell service.”

The American Red Cross is accepting donations for fire relief efforts and is also encouraging volunteer sign-ups. Chris Huston has started a GoFundMe for the Lahaina Wharf.

17 News spoke with Manuel Lerma, a local American Red Cross volunteer, one of two Kern County volunteers deployed to Honolulu. Lerma said he and his partner will be operating shelters wherever they’re needed, alongside volunteers from across the country.

He said he anticipates working with lots of tourists stranded by the fires.