BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latter half of each year brings much celebration for Native Americans here in Kern County, as California Native American Day, National Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Native American Heritage Month approach. That celebration kicked off this past weekend with California Native American Day.

A day of celebration for a minority of people in our community — California Native American Day recognizes those few who were first to walk these lands.

“On this day, I feel very proud that we are finally getting to be ourselves,” said Arianne Chow-Garcia, former council woman and spiritual leader of the Chalon Indian Council of Bakersfield.

The weekend of celebration kicked off with the open panel event “Honoring our Nations” at Cal State Bakersfield, where students and community members had the chance to listen to discussions about Native identity. One of those community members was CSUB alumni Christina Contreras.

“It’s important for the campus community to realize that Native people are still here, you know, and to try to draw more Native students to campus,” said Contreras, a descendant of the Bishop Paiute and Diné tribes.

Celebrations continued on Saturday and Sunday with the Tejon tribe’s annual “Honoring our Ancestors” Pow Wow — an event filled with dancing and songs from various Native cultures.

The dancing is something that Marcila Cloud Dancer, a local Apache shawl dancer and president of CSUB’s Native and Indigenous Student Coalition, looked forward to doing, especially on such a significant day.

“I am very excited to be here and to dance,” said Cloud Dancer. “When we dance, we dance for the people that can’t dance.”

And dance many did as the sun set over the Tejon tribal headquarters. However, while California Native American Day has come to an end, the pride in Native American heritage last 365 days every year.

“I am very proud of my heritage,” said Chow-Garcia. “And I’m blessed to have a very strong family that supports us. So, masis ayuwe me — glad to be with you.”

California Native American Day is just the start of the celebration of the Native American people. The recognition continues on both Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October and for Native American Heritage Month in November.