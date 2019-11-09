Kern County’s military community hikes to bring awareness

Kern County’s veterans hiked through Bakersfield to bring awareness.

Veterans of the United States Armed Forces, active and reserve guard embarked on a 22 kilometer hike while wearing silkies.

The hike is aimed to raise awareness for veteran suicides and post traumatic stress disorder. The event also hopes to build positive relationships within the veteran and local community.

Jason Duran is a Navy Corpsman and expresses that the hike is more than an event to raise awareness, but a chance to show support to the military community who may be struggling.

“Didn’t stop being a corpsman just cause I got out of the military,” Duran said. “We’re walking 22 kilometers today for the 22 veterans that we lose every single day.”

The event began at Crusader Brewing at 9 a.m. stopping at Lengthwise at the Market Place, BJ’s Pizza, Buffalo Wild Wings on Gosford and ending back at Crusader.