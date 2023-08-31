BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The snip of the scissors signaled the official introduction of Kern County’s latest tribute to veterans: The Veterans Plaza at Bakersfield College.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning were House Speaker and Bakersfield College alum Kevin McCarthy, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, numerous other local leaders, as well as veterans and student veterans, many of whom attended or are attending B.C. themselves.

From a performance of the National Anthem by marine veteran Evan Morgan, who lost both his legs while serving in Iraq, to recognition of student veterans now starting their college education, the morning was full of appreciation.

And many say the plaza, right in the heart of Bakersfield College’s main campus, will offer a more accessible venue for frequent tributes to those who served.

“This is another thing that just shows what Kern County values,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

Completed about a month ago, the Veterans Plaza is a space for reflection as B.C. members go about campus. It’s also open to the public.

The plaza celebrates all six branches of military service — the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and, most recently, Space Force. There’s a monument for each branch, with its history and background engraved.

“But it’s also the young people who are coming up to college, they may think about serving in the future,” Speaker McCarthy said. “So this gives them a history.”

The speaker emphasized that America’s freedoms “aren’t free. They’re the responsibility of those who are willing to serve.”

And a big gift from McCarthy — an American flag, once flown over the nation’s Capitol building.

Bakersfield College’s Manager of Veteran Services and Programs Jenny Frank told 17 News she hopes the outdoor plaza affirms the community’s dedication to the many veterans attending the school.

U.S. Army veteran and Bakersfield College second-year Justin Foss is one of them.

“[BC is] not like a lot of other colleges,” Foss said. “It’s really geared for veterans.”

Foss served for three years in the Army in the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions, as well as Korea.

“I was very skeptical of going to college at a later age and changing my career also… and a veteran welcomed me,” Foss explained. “And I just want to do the same thing.”

Foss is now paying it forward, working at the college’s Veterans Resource Center, helping fellow veterans navigate their way to a diploma.

17 News also spoke with a student veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 2.5 years.

“The staff here has been very welcoming,” said Anthony Chavarria, a Bakersfield College first year. “They’ve been helping me from the beginning up until now. And they’re still helping me. The V.A. is also helping me… and so is the Veteran’s Resource Center.”

Speaker McCarthy also weighed in on the 13-year delay in the construction of the new Veterans Affairs Outpatient Medical Clinic, which is scheduled for a hearing before the Bakersfield Planning Commission next week.

“Now they’re suing over the environmental impact report instead of allowing the veterans to have the most modern capabilities,” the speaker said. “They’ve been able to be successful so far. We’re gonna make sure they’re not.”

McCarthy was referring to Beverly Hills-based Cardinal Equities group, which owns the land now occupied by the current V.A. Clinic on Westwind Drive.

The Speaker said he’d like to see a groundbreaking within the next month, but those close to the project tell us that will depend on Cardinal Equities’ next move.