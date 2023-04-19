WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) – After traveling thousands of miles, more than 100 Kern County veterans got the chance to have an exciting day visiting the Capitol, multiple memorials and many shared this experience of a lifetime.

Veterans saw a total of six memorials Wednesday including the Navy Memorial, the FDR Memorial and the Marine Memorial. Some said that it was the day they’d waited decades for like Air Force Veteran Paul Jones,

“It’s special… I don’t know it’s like a football player winning the super bowl […] I’m running out of words and I never run out of words in my life,” Jones said.

Vietnam Veteran Kenny Bowling agrees.

“It’s interesting to hear what other veterans have to say and to be standing here and to be a part of this is something I will probably cherish for the rest of my life,” Bowling said.

Throughout the day, going to different memorials, the veterans were often welcomed with cheers and thank-you’s, a greeting that didn’t go unnoticed by many.

“After all the years that we weren’t honored to have it happen now is pretty. I don’t, it’s just amazing, I don’t know how to put it in words, it’s just so…it’s such a feeling,” Bob Paillet said.

Veterans also had the opportunity to go to the capitol and were welcomed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy who says trips like these make our community.

“It’s just such an honor that we get to be a part of it and thank them, and it says a lot about our community that we raised the money locally to honor some of the most important people in our lives, our veterans,” McCarthy said.

The honor flight returns Thursday night at Meadows Field Airport and the group is set to be welcomed by family, friends, other veterans and more.