Kern County’s coronavirus relief loan program is now out of funds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The program to help Kern County small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic is out of funds.

Kern Recovers offers forgivable loans for locally owned businesses that had to close earlier this year.

According the county’s website, all $25 million in the account has been spent.

The county says the loans have funded over 800 businesses with over $7 million in loans going to local restaurants.

Officials have talked about adding more money using the funds the county received from the federal CARES Act.