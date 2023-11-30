BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Animal lovers all over Kern County are furious, demanding action and even conducting their own investigations.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirms that a false address is being associated with the creator of videos that have surfaced online showing the torturing of supposedly local cats.

“Obviously this guy has sadistic and masochistic tendencies and some people get arousal from suffering, and the more suffering– the more arousal…these people are what we often called ‘sociopaths’ and now we call them “anti-social personality disorder,” Dr. Corey Gonzales Clinical Psychologist said.

Videos show the man beheading one cat and putting another in a microwave oven. Outraged animal lovers reposted the video, claiming the cat killer is from Bakersfield.

One Instagram user even posted a street address.

That address was recirculated until Bakersfield police determined it was false–the people in the house had nothing to do with the cruelty.

In fact, a preliminary investigation by Kern County Animal Control suggests the crimes may not have happened within the United States.

Wherever it happened, the perpetrator is probably suffering from a mental disorder, Dr. Gonzales said.

“I’d say anyone that exploits a defenseless small animal or even a child… is a coward! They’re exerting their power over someone that can’t defend themselves… if you wanna get in the ring and box or wrestle somebody… that’s a whole different thing. But to harm a defenseless small animal and act like you’re a ‘tough guy’ obviously tells you about some of the insecurities this person has.”

Several local police reports have been made regarding this account and several community members have claimed to report it to the F-B-I.

The investigation remains ongoing.