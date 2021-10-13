Kern County’s 43rd Honor Flight set to return tonight

Kern County’s 43rd Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. left Bakersfield Monday morning and is set to return tonight.

Nearly 100 veterans went to the nation’s capital to visit the war memorials built in their honor.

Their will be a welcome home party at North High School at 7 p.m. tonight. Honor Flight Executive Director Lili Marsh encourages the community to bring banners and cheer for the returning heroes.

Honor Flight is partnering with the Kern High School District to bus veterans and those accompanying them to North High.