BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the winners of the 34th annual Kern County Regional Science Fair Friday.
The 2022 competition was held virtually on March 14 through 16.
More than 360 students in grades 4 through 12 participated presenting more than 330 projects in carious fields including aerodynamics and hydrodynamics, behavioral science, chemistry, earth and environmental science and engineering, electronics and electromagnetics, material science, physics, plant biology, product science, alternative energy, mammalian biology, microbiology, applied mechanics and structures, biochemistry and computational systems and analysis.
First-place finishers in middle school and high school may be eligible to compete in the 72nd Annual California Science Fair to be held virtually on April 12.
Two projects from the high school division will represent Kern County in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair on May 8 through 13 in Atlanta, Ga. Eighteen-hundred students worldwide compete for almost $5 million in awards and scholarships.
This year’s Kern County representatives are Harjaisal Brar and Alor Sahoo, both from Stockdale High School.
All the student projects will be available to see online until 4 p.m. Friday at https://bit.ly/2022KCScienceFair… using the showcase key: b32e3e6e-095b-4c52-8f81-b4c895f56f34
See the full results below:
4th grade
Aerodynamics
- First Place — Jonah Eklund, Owens Intermediate School
- Second Place — Lucas Woods, Maricopa Elementary School
- Third Place — Jullia Hernandez, Maricopa Elementary School
Behavioral Science
- First Place — Hannah Andrus, Realms
- Second Place — Jiraiya Rodriguez, James A, Forrest Elementary School
- Third Place — Evelyn Pena Bravo, Redwood Elementary School
Chemistry I
- First Place — Maddie Walker, W.A. Kendrick Elementary School
- Second Place — Lila Cole, Kernville Elementary School
- Third Place — Brandon Myers, Fairview Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Jacquelin Ruiz, Redwood Elementary School School
Chemistry II
- First Place — Andreya Maldonado, John L. Prueitt Elementary School
- Second Place — Cadence Simmons, Old River Elementary School
- Third Place — Lainey Rekosh, Berkshire Elementary School
Chemistry III
- First Place — Esteban Nieto, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
- Second Place — Aryanna Hebler, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
- Third Place — Londyn Cruz, Granite Pointe Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Bennett Hughes, Wallace Elementary School
Earth and Environmental Sciences
- First Place — Kyliana Lin, Highgate Elementary School
- Second Place — Evan Sutterfield, Laurelglen Elementary School
- Third Place – Camila Galindo, Our Lady of Guadalupe School
Electronics
- First Place — Logan Chambers, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
- Second Place — David Guiterrez, Discovery Elementary School
- Third Place — Riley Roberts, Amy B. Seibert Elementary School
Materials Science
- First Place — Koa Munson, Almondale Elementary School
- Second Place — Elizabeth Sharrer, Endeavor Elementary School
- Third Place — Riley Gibson, Wallace Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — McKenna Wright, Almondale Elementary School
Physics
- First Place — Jayden Martinez, Amy B. Seibert Elementary
- Second Place — Yaw Boateng, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School
- Third Place — Mikaylee Padilla, Myrtle Avenue School
- Honorable Mention — Ayden Perez, Laurelglen Elementary School
Plant Biology
- First Place — Brooklyn Stiles, Almondale Elementary School
- Second Place — Noah Alvarez, Panama Elementary School
- Third Place — Jovanni Perla, W.A. Kendrick Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Alyssa Botello, Discovery Elementary School
Product Science
- First Place — Molly Cole, Kernville Elementary School
- Second Place — Camille Campos, James A. Forrest Elementary School
- Third Place — Caleb Giese, American Elementary School
5th grade
Alternative Energy
- First Place — Luis Haro, Owens Intermediate School
- Second Place — Ryan Brar, St. John’s Lutheran School
- Third Place — Avni Ahuja, Buena Vista Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Trystin Smith, Louise Sandrini Elementary School & Gideon Wright, Shirley Lane
Elementary School
Behavioral and Social Sciences
- First Place — Ella Yin, St. John’s Lutheran School
- Second Place — Ginger Stark, Del Rio Elementary School
- Third Place — Teagan Hathaway, Rio Bravo Greeley School
Chemistry
- First Place — Reid Slayton, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
- Second Place — Jason Mohanraj, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
- Third Place — Emily Huynh, Owens Intermediate School
- Honorable Mention — Luke Beaury, Quailwood Elementary School
Electronics and Electromagnetics
- First Place — Julia Paddock, St. Francis Parish School
- Second Place — Elisa Rivera, Fairview Elementary School
- Third Place — James Gonzales, Alicante Avenue Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Annaleah Mendoza, Valle Verde Elementary School
Materials Science
- First Place — Archer Serxner, St. John’s Lutheran School
- Second Place — Emerson Horton, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School
- Third Place — Gavin Huang, Old River Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Emilio Salinas, Douglas K. Fletcher Elementary School
Physical Science
- First Place — Marcus Jephson, American Elementary School
- Second Place — Max Raguindin, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School
- Third Place — Pascoe Clerou, St. Francis Parish School
- Honorable Mention — Mithilesh Saravanan, Discovery Elementary
Plant Biology
- First Place — Indie Murphy, American Elementary School
- Second Place — Samantha Pine, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School
- Third Place — Roman Gabin, Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School
- Honorable Mention — Annabelle Smock, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School
Product Science
- First Place — Cambria Azimian, St. Francis Parish School
- Second Place — Caelyn Serourian, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
- Third Place — Briley Baurer, Almondale Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Brooke Porter, Rio Bravo-Greeley School
Middle School
Aerodynamics/Hydrodynamics
- First Place — Sophia Fredricks, El Tejon School
- Second Place — Irene Morales, Amy B. Seibert Elementary School
Alternative Energy
- First Place — Jack McCaffery, Valley Oaks Charter School
- Second Place — Charles Hay, Rio Bravo Greeley School
- Third Place — Lorena Ramos, Amy B. Seibert School
- Honorable Mention — Nathan Poon, Ollivier Middle School
Applied Mechanics and Structures
- First Place — Avin Benny, Rio Bravo Greeley School
- Second Place — Joshua Bair, Stockdale Christian School
- Third Place — Tobias Branson & Irwin Cohen, St Francis Parish School
- Honorable Mention — Elijah Miano, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Behavioral and Social Sciences
- First Place — Bulut Woodman, Owens Intermediate School
- Second Place — Aliah Moreno, Greenfield Middle School
- Third Place — Sean Valero, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
- First Place — Ronak Bose, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
- Second Place — Ashley Guerrero, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
- Third Place — David Garcia, Palm Avenue Middle School
Chemistry I
- First Place — Jorea Lin, Earl Warren Junior High School
- Second Place — Jaquelin Gomez, Greenfield Middle School
- Third Place — Harneet Mundi, Stonecreek Junior High School
- Honorable Mention — Diana Mota, Palm Ave Middle School & Roxanna Hernandez, Ollivier Middle School
Chemistry II
- First Place — Kaitlyn Sharrer, Fruitvale Junior High School
- Second Place — Sydney Lewis, Discovery Elementary School
- Third Place — Adriana Bautista and Evy Cervantes, Mountain View Middle School
- Honorable Mention — Isis Barron, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School & Caitlin Murphy, Rio
Bravo Greeley School
Chemistry III
- First Place — Kevin Torres, Owens Intermediate School
- Second Place — Maddie Porter, Rio Bravo-Greeley School
- Third Place — Melany Chavolla & Lesley Mendoza, Alicante Avenue Elementary School
Cognitive Science
- First Place — Elianna Sanchez, Thomas Jefferson Middle School
- Second Place — Danika Nichols, Ollivier Middle School
- Third Place — Gurleen Toor, Earl Warren Middle School
- Honorable Mention — Richee Padilla, Myrtle Avenue School
Earth and Environmental Sciences I
- First Place — Tanav Doddapuneni, St. John’s Lutheran School
- Second Place — Kylie Newlen, Cato Middle School
- Third Place — Shreemayi Khairatkar, Highgate Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Austin Davis, Stockdale Christian School
Earth and Environmental Sciences II
- First Place — Brooke Perri, St. Francis Parish School
- Second Place — Athan Valos Deal, Stockdale Christian School
- Third Place — Marco Geier-Rodriguez, Endeavor Elementary School
Electronics and Electromagnetics
- First Place — Erick Ortiz, St. Francis Parish School
- Second Place — Zoey Raguindin, Cato Middle School
- Third Place — Heliza Mendez, Lincoln Junior High School
- Honorable Mention — Nathaniel Bertiz & Nathaniel Catalan, St. Francis Parish School
Environmental Engineering
- First Place — Tanvi Thallapalle, St. John’s Lutheran School
- Second Place — Greyson Barker & Jacob Starr, St. Francis Parish School
- Third Place — Weslee Albarillo, Stonecreek Junior High School
- Honorable Mention — Mathew Orozco, Our Lady of Guadalupe School
Mammalian Biology
- First Place — Jayce Hering & Mia Pintor, St. Francis Parish School
- Second Place —Ishmeet Singh, St. John’s Lutheran School
- Third Place — Anna Antongiovanni, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Materials Science I
- First Place — Sidhaan Ranganath, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
- Second Place — Alyssa Paredez, Ollivier Middle School
- Third Place — Madyline Beckham, Wallace Middle School
Materials Science II
- First Place — Esmeralda Ramos, Mountain View Middle School
- Second Place — Chase Kirschenmann & Ryan Davis, St. Francis Parish School
- Third Place — Tucker Rutledge, Del Rio Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — William Edwards, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
Mathematical Sciences
- First Place — Warren Woolf, Valley Oaks Charter School
- Second Place — Chris Tang, St. John’s Lutheran School
Microbiology
- First Place — Simar Singh, St. John’s Lutheran School
Physics I
- First Place — Isabella Bravo, Laurelglen Elementary School
- Second Place — Amy Fernandez, Palm Avenue Middle School
- Third Place — Zach Weishaar, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
- Honorable Mention — Mason Rekosh, Berkshire Elementary School
Physics II
- First Place — Grace Cowan- Lincoln Junior High School
- Second Place — Hudsyn Duncan- Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
- Third Place — Sebastian Espetia- Palm Avenue Middle School
- Honorable Mention — Noah Adamak- Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Plant Biology I
- First Place — Artemio Sanchez, Palm Avenue Middle School
- Second Place — Elspeth Pomazal, James Monroe Middle School
- Third Place — Juan Pablo Melgoza, Owens Intermediate School
Plant Biology II
- First Place — Kate Saiki, Stockdale Christian School
- Second Place — Thomas Wilson, Fruitvale Junior High School
- Third Place — Isaac Ornelas, Downtown School
- Honorable Mention — Gonzalo Vargas, Buena Vista Elementary School
Product Science I
- First Place — Grace Faust, Del Rio Elementary School
- Second Place — Benjamin Maberry, Earl Warren Junior High School
- Third Place — Jonathan Lo, Rio Bravo-Greeley School
Product Science II
- First Place — Logan Hitchcock, Del Rio Elementary School
- Second Place — Cooper Werdel, St. Francis Parish School
- Third Place — Joaquin Casillas, Alicante Avenue Elementary School
- Honorable Mention — Breanna Garcia, Our Lady of Guadalupe School
Zoology
- First Place — Presley Reed, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
High School
Applied Mechanics and Structures
- First Place — Emily Bell, Bakersfield High School
- Second Place — Tapinder Dhaliwal, Ridgeview High School
- Third Place — Benjamin Otto, Ridgeview High School
Behavioral and Social Sciences
- First Place — Sanja Mizar, Stockdale High School
- Second Place — Aarohi Patel, Stockdale High School
- Third Place — Ekamjot Natt, Stockdale High School
Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
- First Place — Anurag Banerjee, Kevin Tun, and Daniel Yuan, Stockdale High School
- Biomedical Engineering
- First Place — Harjaisal Brar, Stockdale High School
Chemistry
- First Place — Alor Sahoo, Stockdale High School
- Second Place — Alexis Doran and Madelyn Gayita, Ridgeview High School
- Third Place — Andrej Dojcinovski, Stockdale High School
Computational Systems and Analysis
- First Place — Mukul Anand, Stockdale High School
- Second Place — Ella Gove, Stockdale High School
- Third Place — Aditya Kakarla, Stockdale High School
Earth and Environmental Sciences
- First Place — Giselle Alamillo & Makenzie Cole, Ridgeview High School
- Second Place — Alexsandra Lochridge, Dulce Rios, & Chloe Rogers, Ridgeview High School
- Third Place — Graciela Diaz, Giselle Alamillo & Muskaan Grewal, Ridgeview High School
- Honorable Mention — Jessica Ponce-Montano, Highland High School
Environmental Engineering
- First Place — Janae Hutson, Ridgeview High School
- Second Place — Krina and Pujan Ghadia, Stockdale High School
- Third Place — Avni Kalra, Stockdale High School
- Honorable Mention — Kaitlyn Corral, Brandon Natividad, and Jeffrey Wilson, Ridgeview High School
Plant Biology
- First Place — Meleeya Omandam, Ridgeview High School
- Second Place — Serenity Mejia, Ridgeview High School
- Third Place — Yahaira Mata, Ridgeview High School
- Honorable Mention — Simran Radhawa & Zoey Tapia, Ridgeview High School