BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the winners of the 34th annual Kern County Regional Science Fair Friday.

The 2022 competition was held virtually on March 14 through 16.

More than 360 students in grades 4 through 12 participated presenting more than 330 projects in carious fields including aerodynamics and hydrodynamics, behavioral science, chemistry, earth and environmental science and engineering, electronics and electromagnetics, material science, physics, plant biology, product science, alternative energy, mammalian biology, microbiology, applied mechanics and structures, biochemistry and computational systems and analysis.

First-place finishers in middle school and high school may be eligible to compete in the 72nd Annual California Science Fair to be held virtually on April 12.

Two projects from the high school division will represent Kern County in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair on May 8 through 13 in Atlanta, Ga. Eighteen-hundred students worldwide compete for almost $5 million in awards and scholarships.

This year’s Kern County representatives are Harjaisal Brar and Alor Sahoo, both from Stockdale High School.

All the student projects will be available to see online until 4 p.m. Friday at https://bit.ly/2022KCScienceFair… using the showcase key: b32e3e6e-095b-4c52-8f81-b4c895f56f34

See the full results below:

4th grade

Aerodynamics

First Place — Jonah Eklund, Owens Intermediate School

Second Place — Lucas Woods, Maricopa Elementary School

Third Place — Jullia Hernandez, Maricopa Elementary School

Behavioral Science

First Place — Hannah Andrus, Realms

Second Place — Jiraiya Rodriguez, James A, Forrest Elementary School

Third Place — Evelyn Pena Bravo, Redwood Elementary School

Chemistry I

First Place — Maddie Walker, W.A. Kendrick Elementary School

Second Place — Lila Cole, Kernville Elementary School

Third Place — Brandon Myers, Fairview Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Jacquelin Ruiz, Redwood Elementary School School

Chemistry II

First Place — Andreya Maldonado, John L. Prueitt Elementary School

Second Place — Cadence Simmons, Old River Elementary School

Third Place — Lainey Rekosh, Berkshire Elementary School

Chemistry III

First Place — Esteban Nieto, Leo B. Hart Elementary School

Second Place — Aryanna Hebler, Leo B. Hart Elementary School

Third Place — Londyn Cruz, Granite Pointe Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Bennett Hughes, Wallace Elementary School

Earth and Environmental Sciences

First Place — Kyliana Lin, Highgate Elementary School

Second Place — Evan Sutterfield, Laurelglen Elementary School

Third Place – Camila Galindo, Our Lady of Guadalupe School

Electronics

First Place — Logan Chambers, Ronald Reagan Elementary School

Second Place — David Guiterrez, Discovery Elementary School

Third Place — Riley Roberts, Amy B. Seibert Elementary School

Materials Science

First Place — Koa Munson, Almondale Elementary School

Second Place — Elizabeth Sharrer, Endeavor Elementary School

Third Place — Riley Gibson, Wallace Elementary School

Honorable Mention — McKenna Wright, Almondale Elementary School

Physics

First Place — Jayden Martinez, Amy B. Seibert Elementary

Second Place — Yaw Boateng, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School

Third Place — Mikaylee Padilla, Myrtle Avenue School

Honorable Mention — Ayden Perez, Laurelglen Elementary School

Plant Biology

First Place — Brooklyn Stiles, Almondale Elementary School

Second Place — Noah Alvarez, Panama Elementary School

Third Place — Jovanni Perla, W.A. Kendrick Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Alyssa Botello, Discovery Elementary School

Product Science

First Place — Molly Cole, Kernville Elementary School

Second Place — Camille Campos, James A. Forrest Elementary School

Third Place — Caleb Giese, American Elementary School

5th grade

Alternative Energy

First Place — Luis Haro, Owens Intermediate School

Second Place — Ryan Brar, St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Avni Ahuja, Buena Vista Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Trystin Smith, Louise Sandrini Elementary School & Gideon Wright, Shirley Lane

Elementary School

Behavioral and Social Sciences

First Place — Ella Yin, St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Ginger Stark, Del Rio Elementary School

Third Place — Teagan Hathaway, Rio Bravo Greeley School

Chemistry

First Place — Reid Slayton, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Second Place — Jason Mohanraj, Ronald Reagan Elementary School

Third Place — Emily Huynh, Owens Intermediate School

Honorable Mention — Luke Beaury, Quailwood Elementary School

Electronics and Electromagnetics

First Place — Julia Paddock, St. Francis Parish School

Second Place — Elisa Rivera, Fairview Elementary School

Third Place — James Gonzales, Alicante Avenue Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Annaleah Mendoza, Valle Verde Elementary School

Materials Science

First Place — Archer Serxner, St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Emerson Horton, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School

Third Place — Gavin Huang, Old River Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Emilio Salinas, Douglas K. Fletcher Elementary School

Physical Science

First Place — Marcus Jephson, American Elementary School

Second Place — Max Raguindin, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School

Third Place — Pascoe Clerou, St. Francis Parish School

Honorable Mention — Mithilesh Saravanan, Discovery Elementary

Plant Biology

First Place — Indie Murphy, American Elementary School

Second Place — Samantha Pine, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School

Third Place — Roman Gabin, Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School

Honorable Mention — Annabelle Smock, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School

Product Science

First Place — Cambria Azimian, St. Francis Parish School

Second Place — Caelyn Serourian, Leo B. Hart Elementary School

Third Place — Briley Baurer, Almondale Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Brooke Porter, Rio Bravo-Greeley School

Middle School

Aerodynamics/Hydrodynamics

First Place — Sophia Fredricks, El Tejon School

Second Place — Irene Morales, Amy B. Seibert Elementary School

Alternative Energy

First Place — Jack McCaffery, Valley Oaks Charter School

Second Place — Charles Hay, Rio Bravo Greeley School

Third Place — Lorena Ramos, Amy B. Seibert School

Honorable Mention — Nathan Poon, Ollivier Middle School

Applied Mechanics and Structures

First Place — Avin Benny, Rio Bravo Greeley School

Second Place — Joshua Bair, Stockdale Christian School

Third Place — Tobias Branson & Irwin Cohen, St Francis Parish School

Honorable Mention — Elijah Miano, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Behavioral and Social Sciences

First Place — Bulut Woodman, Owens Intermediate School

Second Place — Aliah Moreno, Greenfield Middle School

Third Place — Sean Valero, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

First Place — Ronak Bose, Ronald Reagan Elementary School

Second Place — Ashley Guerrero, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Third Place — David Garcia, Palm Avenue Middle School

Chemistry I

First Place — Jorea Lin, Earl Warren Junior High School

Second Place — Jaquelin Gomez, Greenfield Middle School

Third Place — Harneet Mundi, Stonecreek Junior High School

Honorable Mention — Diana Mota, Palm Ave Middle School & Roxanna Hernandez, Ollivier Middle School

Chemistry II

First Place — Kaitlyn Sharrer, Fruitvale Junior High School

Second Place — Sydney Lewis, Discovery Elementary School

Third Place — Adriana Bautista and Evy Cervantes, Mountain View Middle School

Honorable Mention — Isis Barron, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School & Caitlin Murphy, Rio

Bravo Greeley School

Chemistry III

First Place — Kevin Torres, Owens Intermediate School

Second Place — Maddie Porter, Rio Bravo-Greeley School

Third Place — Melany Chavolla & Lesley Mendoza, Alicante Avenue Elementary School

Cognitive Science

First Place — Elianna Sanchez, Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Second Place — Danika Nichols, Ollivier Middle School

Third Place — Gurleen Toor, Earl Warren Middle School

Honorable Mention — Richee Padilla, Myrtle Avenue School

Earth and Environmental Sciences I

First Place — Tanav Doddapuneni, St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Kylie Newlen, Cato Middle School

Third Place — Shreemayi Khairatkar, Highgate Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Austin Davis, Stockdale Christian School

Earth and Environmental Sciences II

First Place — Brooke Perri, St. Francis Parish School

Second Place — Athan Valos Deal, Stockdale Christian School

Third Place — Marco Geier-Rodriguez, Endeavor Elementary School

Electronics and Electromagnetics

First Place — Erick Ortiz, St. Francis Parish School

Second Place — Zoey Raguindin, Cato Middle School

Third Place — Heliza Mendez, Lincoln Junior High School

Honorable Mention — Nathaniel Bertiz & Nathaniel Catalan, St. Francis Parish School

Environmental Engineering

First Place — Tanvi Thallapalle, St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Greyson Barker & Jacob Starr, St. Francis Parish School

Third Place — Weslee Albarillo, Stonecreek Junior High School

Honorable Mention — Mathew Orozco, Our Lady of Guadalupe School

Mammalian Biology

First Place — Jayce Hering & Mia Pintor, St. Francis Parish School

Second Place —Ishmeet Singh, St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Anna Antongiovanni, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Materials Science I

First Place — Sidhaan Ranganath, Ronald Reagan Elementary School

Second Place — Alyssa Paredez, Ollivier Middle School

Third Place — Madyline Beckham, Wallace Middle School

Materials Science II

First Place — Esmeralda Ramos, Mountain View Middle School

Second Place — Chase Kirschenmann & Ryan Davis, St. Francis Parish School

Third Place — Tucker Rutledge, Del Rio Elementary School

Honorable Mention — William Edwards, Leo B. Hart Elementary School

Mathematical Sciences

First Place — Warren Woolf, Valley Oaks Charter School

Second Place — Chris Tang, St. John’s Lutheran School

Microbiology

First Place — Simar Singh, St. John’s Lutheran School

Physics I

First Place — Isabella Bravo, Laurelglen Elementary School

Second Place — Amy Fernandez, Palm Avenue Middle School

Third Place — Zach Weishaar, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Honorable Mention — Mason Rekosh, Berkshire Elementary School

Physics II

First Place — Grace Cowan- Lincoln Junior High School

Second Place — Hudsyn Duncan- Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Third Place — Sebastian Espetia- Palm Avenue Middle School

Honorable Mention — Noah Adamak- Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Plant Biology I

First Place — Artemio Sanchez, Palm Avenue Middle School

Second Place — Elspeth Pomazal, James Monroe Middle School

Third Place — Juan Pablo Melgoza, Owens Intermediate School

Plant Biology II

First Place — Kate Saiki, Stockdale Christian School

Second Place — Thomas Wilson, Fruitvale Junior High School

Third Place — Isaac Ornelas, Downtown School

Honorable Mention — Gonzalo Vargas, Buena Vista Elementary School

Product Science I

First Place — Grace Faust, Del Rio Elementary School

Second Place — Benjamin Maberry, Earl Warren Junior High School

Third Place — Jonathan Lo, Rio Bravo-Greeley School

Product Science II

First Place — Logan Hitchcock, Del Rio Elementary School

Second Place — Cooper Werdel, St. Francis Parish School

Third Place — Joaquin Casillas, Alicante Avenue Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Breanna Garcia, Our Lady of Guadalupe School

Zoology

First Place — Presley Reed, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

High School

Applied Mechanics and Structures

First Place — Emily Bell, Bakersfield High School

Second Place — Tapinder Dhaliwal, Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Benjamin Otto, Ridgeview High School

Behavioral and Social Sciences

First Place — Sanja Mizar, Stockdale High School

Second Place — Aarohi Patel, Stockdale High School

Third Place — Ekamjot Natt, Stockdale High School

Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

First Place — Anurag Banerjee, Kevin Tun, and Daniel Yuan, Stockdale High School

Biomedical Engineering

First Place — Harjaisal Brar, Stockdale High School

Chemistry

First Place — Alor Sahoo, Stockdale High School

Second Place — Alexis Doran and Madelyn Gayita, Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Andrej Dojcinovski, Stockdale High School

Computational Systems and Analysis

First Place — Mukul Anand, Stockdale High School

Second Place — Ella Gove, Stockdale High School

Third Place — Aditya Kakarla, Stockdale High School

Earth and Environmental Sciences

First Place — Giselle Alamillo & Makenzie Cole, Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Alexsandra Lochridge, Dulce Rios, & Chloe Rogers, Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Graciela Diaz, Giselle Alamillo & Muskaan Grewal, Ridgeview High School

Honorable Mention — Jessica Ponce-Montano, Highland High School

Environmental Engineering

First Place — Janae Hutson, Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Krina and Pujan Ghadia, Stockdale High School

Third Place — Avni Kalra, Stockdale High School

Honorable Mention — Kaitlyn Corral, Brandon Natividad, and Jeffrey Wilson, Ridgeview High School

Plant Biology