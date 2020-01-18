Kern County Women’s March takes place Saturday morning at Mill Creek Park

Thousands are expected to turn out for Saturday’s Kern County Women’s March at Mill Creek Park.

The march starts at Mill Creek Park on 21st Street and will loop its way through Downtown then up the creek’s trail to end back at the park.

Women’s March route

Ambar Tovar, an organizer of the march, says the movement is about encouraging more women to run for public office and be involved in issues that affect them.

“It’s about women’s empowerment across all spheres. It’s about all women, diverse women, coming together and united against issues that affect all women across different sectors,” Tovar said.

The march begins at Mill Creek on 21st Street with a rally at 10 a.m. The event is expected to run until 3 p.m.

Drivers can expect some delays in the area as the march makes its way through Downtown.