BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County woman left her mark on the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest even if she didn’t win.

Elizabeth Salgado, of Keene, participated in the annual uniquely American tradition of eating as many hot dogs as possible in Coney Island, New York.

But before the competition even started, Salgado’s nickname — “Glizzy Lizzy” — flashed on an ESPN graphic immediately making her a fan favorite.

“Glizzy” is another word for hot dog. “Lizzy” short for Elizabeth. Ingredients for a great nickname.

Miki Sudo won the women’s competition taking down 39.5 hot dogs. Officially, Salgado ate 4.25.

While the women’s contest was decided, the men’s competition featuring Joey Chestnut was briefly in doubt. A storm prompted a cancelation, but the competition was back on and Chestnut claimed a 16th hot dog-eating title.