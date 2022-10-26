BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield on Thursday, with regional leaders from business, government and philanthropy coming together at the Marriot Convention Center.

The goal of the two-day summit is to collaborate on an agenda that balances racial and geographic equity, environmental sustainability and economic growth.

Tuesday at the Marriott, however, the Kern Community College District hosted day one of a two-day pre-summit that brought together an array of perspectives from the energy sector.

One such perspective was that of Martin Keller, director of the Colorado-based National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Keller said that changes in how America feeds the power grid promises to help, not hinder Kern County’s role in energy production — if we are prepared.

“I would predict that Kern County is still a massive energy provider because of the opportunity you have here,” he said. “… You already have the infrastructure from oil and gas. But no matter in what area it goes, this community is perfectly situated because of the resources they have.”

Summit attendees were scheduled Thursday to tour eastern Kern’s aerospace infrastructure as well as Tejon Ranch.

Topics for Thursday include energy sustainability, broadband for all, economic prosperity in a Changing Climate and much, much more.