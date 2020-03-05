Kern County Water Summit discusses local and state solutions to water supply for growers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s annual Water Summit addressed the challenges for growers facing severe cutbacks on groundwater usage.

The day-long event discussed the most pressing water issues facing California today.

About 350 people heard from a variety of speakers about the groundwater cutbacks, the timelines for new water infrastructure projects and ongoing efforts to protect endangered fish species in the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta.

“The goal of what we’re trying to achieve is what we try to do every year: Update people on the challenges and new issues, or old issues facing water users in Kern County,” Executive Director of the Water Association of Kern County Beth Pandol said.

“We try to provide information to the ag sector, the industrial sector and consumers and make it well rounded. It’s just a really good day of sharing information and new ideas.”

The 2020 Water Summit was sponsored by the Water Association of Kern County.