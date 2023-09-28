BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Going on twenty years, The Kern County Walk to Defeat ALS has the same mission every year: Raise awareness about ALS within the community.

The public is invited to come walk for ALS on Oct. 14, at the Park at Riverwalk. This event started back in 2004 and has been a supportive force for all involved. Opening ceremonies for the walk start at 11 a.m., with the mile-long event starting thirty minutes later.

Every year this gives people an opportunity to come support one another, especially those dealing with ALS personally, and show unity in actively fueling the search for a cure.

Asher Garfinkel, ALS Golden West’s Vice President of Community Outreach, said, “Throughout the year, we partner with our many ALS families, researchers, clinicians, the government, corporations, other organizations and the media to raise ALS awareness and support,” said Garfinkel. “The annual Kern County Walk helps to power these collaborative efforts.”

