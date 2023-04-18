BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Honor Flight 46 took off Tuesday morning for a tour of Washington D.C., according to organizers.

17’s Mikhala Armstrong is with 100 Kern County veterans and their escorts. She will bring updates on the day’s events each evening on KGET 17 News.

Many of the veterans on this flight told 17 News they are excited about this opportunity, but it is understandably emotional as well.

You can donate to Honor Flight to help more veterans to make the next trip. You’re invited to thank these veterans for their service in a welcome home celebration as they land at Meadows Field on Thursday at 6 p.m.