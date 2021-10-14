Kern County Veterans Stand Down returns for 22nd annual event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteers began setting up at Stramler Park hours ahead of the 22nd annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down.

The American Red Cross of Kern County and the California Veterans Assistance Foundation are partnering to bring the event back to Bakersfield. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say the event is a safe space for all veterans, including homeless or in transition veterans, to receive supportive services. Veterans can get free haircuts and health screenings, meet with career advisers, and take home clothing.

The event starts at 8 a.m., and runs until 3 p.m.