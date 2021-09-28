Kern County Veterans Stand Down event happening Oct. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross of Kern County is teaming up with the California Veterans Assistance Foundation to host the 22nd annual Kern County Veteran Stand Down in October.

The event is happening on Oct. 14 at Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave. Organizers describe the Stand Down event as a safe place for veterans, including our local homeless veterans, to receive supportive services. They’re also looking for volunteers to help with the event.

If you’d like to volunteer, register here.