Kern County union workers respond to Trump’s union views on Labor Day

David Medina, known as "D-Loc" was born and raised in Bakersfield. Growing up, D-Loc would stay out of the streets to avoid trouble. He was surrounded by bad influences including his father who was in and out of prison.

Today, he made a name for himself and started to open for big performers like Ice Cube and Pitbull. His two main goals are to become a headliner at performances. The other is to give back to his community by helping aspiring artists; especially the ones who do not have someone to look up to.