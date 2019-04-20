Kern County unemployment reached 10.1 percent in March

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County's unemployment rate remains high compared to the state and the rest of the country, according to the latest data.

New numbers show the unemployment rate in Kern was 10.1 percent last month.

It was 9.3 percent in February.

Meanwhile, California's unemployment rate is 4.6 percent while it's at 3.9 percent across the country.

The biggest losses were farm jobs, while government and health services saw gains.