BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County rose slightly in December to 7.7%, according to the Employment Development Department. That’s up from 7.4% in November.

Still, the rate was far below the December 2020 estimate of 10.8%.

The unemployment rate for California in December was 5%, and 3.7% nationwide, according to EDD.

The county lost 13,700 jobs last month, most of them in farming, according to EDD. Education and health services gained the most jobs in December.