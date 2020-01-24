Kern County unemployment rate rose nearly 1 percent in December

The unemployment rate in Kern County jumped up significantly last month, according to new data from the state Economic Development Department.

The county had an unemployment rate of 7.2 percent in December, a nearly 1 percent increase from 6.4 percent in November. This is the third straight month that Kern County has seen an increase in unemployment rates, according to state data.

However, the rate is slightly less than the 7.5 percent rate that December 2018 had.

Kern County lost 10,200 jobs from November, most of that from the farming industry, according to state data. No industries saw any significant gains over November 2019.

The state’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.9 percent in December, adding 12,600 non-farm payroll jobs.

