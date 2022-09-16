BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County slightly increased in August month over month, according to the state Employment Development Department.

August’s estimated unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, up from 6.6 percent in July, according to an EDD news release. This is still a decrease year over year from August 2021 when the rate was 9.8 percent.

The trade, transportation and utilities sectors added a total of 800 jobs to the workforce, according to the release.

The mining, logging, and construction industry lost a total 500 jobs in August, compared to the month prior, the EDD reported.

The state unemployment rate for August was 4.1 percent, and the national rate stood at 3.8 percent, the release said.