Kern County unemployment rate rises for second month in a row

Kern County’s unemployment rate went up again last month, according to new data from the state Economic Development Department.

For November 2019, Kern had a 6.4 percent unemployment rate, a slight increase from 6.1 percent in October, which was itself a minor increase from September’s 6 percent rate. 

The county shed 7,000 jobs last month compared to October, according to the report. However, with industries such as trade, transportation and businesses adding more jobs, the amount of jobs lost were reduced. 

In total, there were 343,500 jobs in November compared to 347,900 in October, a loss of 4,400 jobs, according to the report. 

